HCSO seizes 30 grams of meth during traffic stop

Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, HCSO Deputy Wesley Seals reportedly observed a Chevy pickup traveling north on Route 66-S and being driven by Stephanie Michelle Bailey, 48, 5127 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill.

Bailey’s license had been revoked due to a DUI conviction in Sullivan County last year.

Bailey was also wanted in Georgia for a probation violation and in Hawkins County for failure to appear.

Bailey refused a request for consent to search the truck, at which time a K-9 search was conducted.

Upon receiving a K-9 alert for the presence of narcotics, police located a purse which reportedly contained a plastic bag with approximately 30 grams of meth.

A pill container was also located which contained 2.5 alprazolam pills, three Tylenol 3 pills, as well as a cut straw and a meth pipe.

The meth alone reportedly had a street value of $4,000.

Bailey was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, simple possession of Schedule III narcotics, simple possession of Schedule IV narcotics, seatbelt violation and driving on a revoked license.

She was arraigned Tuesday in Sessions Court, and a new court date was set for Dec. 14.

Bailey remains held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond.