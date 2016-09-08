Community steps up and helps out Scott Humane Society

On Sunday, the Times-News published a story alerting folks to the organization’s predicament. The SCHS is a 501(c)(3) organization that relies heavily on donations and, of course, its volunteers.

Following Sunday’s story, the community has stepped up and helped out. In the past week, the SCHS has received a total of $2,140 in donations. That figure includes $1,000 the Scott County Board of Supervisors voted during its regularly monthly meeting on Wednesday to give the group.

Volunteers say these donations will go toward medical bills for sick dogs, as well as the SCHS’s low-cost spay and neuter program, which is available to all county residents.

The SCHS regularly “pulls” dogs from the county-run animal shelter. The SCHS and the Scott County Animal Shelter are separate entities, but, together, have formed a successful partnership. On Wednesday, Scott County’s Public Works Director Bill Dingus shared much-improved shelter numbers with the board of supervisors.

The county’s previous shelter was located in a remote area of the county and saw very few visitors. It was destroyed by fire in late 2014. A new shelter, just off U.S. Highway 23, was opened last fall. The new facility is more visible and easily accessible from the heavily traveled roadway on which it’s situated. This has led to a greater number of dogs being adopted, and also a much lower euthanasia rate.

Dingus told the board that, in 2015, the euthanasia rate in Scott County was 18 percent. However, thanks to a better location and facility, as well as the hard work of the volunteers with the SCHS, the county’s year-to-date euthanasia rate has dropped to 3 percent.

In addition to monetary donations, the SCHS can also use donations of cleaning supplies and food. And fosters are also always in demand. Fosters agree to take a homeless dog into their homes for a predetermined period of time or until the dog is adopted or taken to a rescue group.

Since needs are always on-going, SCHS President Robin Skeen says if donors are unable to make larger one-time donations, a commitment of smaller monthly donations is also greatly appreciated. So far this year, the SCHS has helped almost 200 dogs, including those in the shelter, strays that completed their stray hold in foster care with SCHS and direct owner surrenders. The SCHS has also paid for the spaying or neutering of 205 dogs and cats in 2016.

Donations can be mailed to the Scott County Humane Society at P.O. Box 1535, Gate City, VA 24251.

For information on ways you can help the Scott County Humane Society, call (276) 452-7247.