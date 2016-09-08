9/11 Week of Service kicks off in Hiltons

Volunteers from across the region kicked off the 9/11 Week of Service by painting fire hydrants for Hiltons Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday morning.

Volunteers participating in the kick-off project included individuals from People Incorporated, Flatwoods Job Corps Center, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing and United Way of Southwest Virginia.

“Participating in the 9/11 Week of Service is a really great way to give back with a simple act of service that makes a huge difference — not just with the first responders, but with the entire town,” said Debby Loggans, Manager of the United Way of Southwest Virginia's Volunteer Center.

The 9/11 Week of Service will continue across Southwest Virginia until September 14.

United Way of Southwest Virginia is a volunteer organization providing support and visibility through tools, partners, advocacy, and other resources to advance the common good. United Way mobilizes thousands of people to give, advocate and volunteer to improve education, help people achieve financial stability and promote healthy lives across Southwest Virginia. United Way of Southwest Virginia covers over 5,860 square miles, approximately 15% of the state of Virginia, and more than 350,000 residents in the counties of Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, and the cities of Galax and Norton. For more information on United Way of Southwest Virginia, visit www.unitedwayswva.org.