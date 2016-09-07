TBI identifies Gray man killed by officers

Officers “responded to a disturbance at a home on Moody Lane in Gray in which Larry Grant Whitehead, 70, was reportedly armed with a weapon,” said Leslie Earhart, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation public information officer. “Upon arrival, officers encountered Whitehead, who was armed with a gun. A confrontation occurred which resulted in the officers firing shots at Whitehead. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

According to state property data records, Whitehead owns the residence at 153 Moody Lane, but the information showed a post office box as his mailing address.

Shortly after the shooting, Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal told reporters that his officers were protecting themselves during the incident.

Read more at the Johnson City Press.