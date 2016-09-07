Driver indicted for fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist

On Friday, Johnathan W. Whitaker, 23, of 260 Deck Valley Road, was booked into the Blountville jail. He's charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a Class E felony, and tampering with evidence, a Class C felony. He was indicted on the charges by a Sullivan County grand jury in mid-August.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2015. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office stated that Allen Harr, 51, was riding his bicycle northbound in the 4000 block of Island Road. He was reportedly wearing an orange sweatshirt to make himself visible and the bicycle was equipped with reflectors.

While en route to his Walnut Hill Road home after working at a nearby farm, Harr was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling in the same direction. EMS responded and transported Harr to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

The at-fault driver reportedly fled the scene, with police immediately seeking tips on the case from the public. Based on evidence gathered and witness statements, the vehicle was believed to be a small, dark colored car with a loud exhaust system. One person reported hearing the crash and then seeing the suspect vehicle speed away.

According to Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Leslie Tiller, the following day Whitaker turned himself in to authorities for questioning. Tiller said that to prove criminal conduct by an intoxicant, a blood sample would have to have been obtained at the time of the incident the previous night.

Tiller added that there was no additional evidence of reckless or criminal neglect in regards to Whitaker striking Harr with his vehicle along Island Road.

The car he drove was identified as a 1994 Toyota Corolla. The grand jury presentment states that Whitaker, "did unlawfully and feloniously alter, destroy or conceal" the vehicle, "with the intent to impair its availability as evidence."

Beyond what is in the court record, Tiller declined to elaborate on Whitaker's charge of tampering with evidence.

Whitaker posted a $20,000 bond on the day of his arrest. His first court appearance is currently scheduled for Oct. 7.