Deputies shoot, kill suspect in Gray

Three Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in the shooting off Hales Chapel Road northwest of Johnson City. Sheriff Ed Graybeal said the deputies responded to domestic altercation at 153 Moody Lane about 6:20 p.m. Graybeal declined to say what led to the shooting. He said deputies returned fire.

The Sheriff’s Office earlier had stated that one person was shot in the incident, but Graybeal declined to confirm whether anyone was taken to a hospital or the status of the person shot. None of the deputies was injured.

TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart later confirmed that the shooting was fatal.

