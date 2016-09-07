Concert times announced for Battle at Bristol

Multiple stages will host both headlining and upcoming names throughout the property. The following is a full schedule of musical entertainment acts on property during the Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol weekend:

Friday, Sept. 9

2 p.m.: Acoustifried, Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

3:15 p.m.: Michele Leigh, Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

4 p.m.: Lance Stinson, Fan Midway Stage (by Orange Bridge)

4:30 p.m.: Carter Winter, Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

6:30 p.m.: Kenny Chesney, The Band Perry and Old Dominion (Speedway backstretch) (separate concert ticket required, tickets still available)

Post Concert: Lance Stinson, Fan Midway Stage (by Orange Bridge)

Saturday, Sept. 10

12:30 p.m.: Dalton & The Sheriffs, Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

1:15 p.m.: Alyssa Micaela, Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

2:30 p.m.: Jon Pardi, Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

4 p.m. Tim Dugger Fan Midway Stage (by Orange Bridge)

4:15 p.m.: Sam Hunt, Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

11 p.m.: Carter Winter, Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

11 p.m.: Tim Dugger, Fan Midway Zone (by Orange Bridge)

Additional Information for those attending the concerts:

- All concerts at the Bud Light Stage are free and are located at the Bud Light Down South Tailgate Tour and Budweiser Country Club area in Earhart Campground.

- All concerts at the Fan Midway Stage near Orange Bridge are free, but the area is located inside the Speedway security perimeter checkpoints. All guests must have either a Friday or Saturday ticket/credential to access the stage on that specific day.

- The Honda Ridgeline Presents Bristol’s Tailgate Party is located on the backstretch of the Speedway. All concertgoers must have purchased a specific ticket to this event. Limited seats remain available at http://www.bristolmotorspeedway.com/events/kenny-chesney/.