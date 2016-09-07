logo
Concert times announced for Battle at Bristol

Staff report • Updated Today at 2:49 PM

One of the biggest fan favorite aspects to the world’s largest college football game will be the amount of entertainment options built up around the Honda Ridgeline Presents Bristol’s Tailgate Party on Friday and the Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol on Saturday.

Multiple stages will host both headlining and upcoming names throughout the property. The following is a full schedule of musical entertainment acts on property during the Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol weekend:

Friday, Sept. 9

2 p.m.: Acoustifried,  Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

3:15 p.m.:  Michele Leigh, Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

4 p.m.: Lance Stinson, Fan Midway Stage (by Orange Bridge)

4:30 p.m.: Carter Winter, Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

6:30 p.m.: Kenny Chesney, The Band Perry and Old Dominion (Speedway backstretch) (separate concert ticket required, tickets still available)

Post Concert: Lance Stinson, Fan Midway Stage (by Orange Bridge)

Saturday, Sept. 10

12:30 p.m.: Dalton & The Sheriffs, Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

1:15 p.m.: Alyssa Micaela, Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

2:30 p.m.: Jon Pardi, Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

4 p.m. Tim Dugger Fan Midway Stage (by Orange Bridge)

4:15 p.m.: Sam Hunt, Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

11 p.m.: Carter Winter, Bud Light Stage (Earhart Campground)

11 p.m.: Tim Dugger, Fan Midway Zone (by Orange Bridge)

Additional Information for those attending the concerts:

- All concerts at the Bud Light Stage are free and are located at the Bud Light Down South Tailgate Tour and Budweiser Country Club area in Earhart Campground.

- All concerts at the Fan Midway Stage near Orange Bridge are free, but the area is located inside the Speedway security perimeter checkpoints. All guests must have either a Friday or Saturday ticket/credential to access the stage on that specific day.

- The Honda Ridgeline Presents Bristol’s Tailgate Party is located on the backstretch of the Speedway. All concertgoers must have purchased a specific ticket to this event. Limited seats remain available at http://www.bristolmotorspeedway.com/events/kenny-chesney/.

