ESPN's Rece Davis ready for the Battle at Bristol

Rece Davis hosts the popular pregame show “ESPN College Gameday Built by The Home Depot” on Saturday mornings. The show, which features analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack among others, will be coming to the area for the Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Virginia Tech Hokies Saturday night.

Davis will not only host “College Gameday” but will also call the game for ESPN with Herbstreit. But calling a football game on a race track presents unique challenges.

“Originally, I think the thought was that we would largely have to call the game exclusively by watching the monitor because of the distance from the field … but I’m understanding now the sightlines are going to be great,” Davis said on a conference call with the media Wednesday afternoon. “I think it’s going to be a very unique atmosphere and be a little bit of a challenge because it’s different sightlines but it’s going to be great.”

Davis said that with 150,000-plus expected to attend the game, the noise level could be a big factor. He said he imagines the stadium will get pretty loud but was unsure how much effect it might have on the game due to the proximity of the fans to the field.

Besides the spectacle of the game, which “College Gameday” will work to highlight during the show, an actual game will still be played.

Both teams are 1-0. The Vols survived a tough test from Appalachian State, winning in overtime 20-13 while the Hokies cruised past Liberty 36-13. The game presents an interesting quarterback matchup between Josh Dobbs of Tennessee and Jerod Evans of Virginia Tech.

Davis said he is anxious to see if Dobbs can be a consistently accurate passer while Evans is new and has a big arm.

“I think what we’re waiting to see is if Tennessee is just improving and is a really good team or if they are potentially an elite team,” he said. “For Virginia Tech, it’s early in the process there. … The offense is a complete overhaul. There’s not a lot of depth there.”

Davis said the Hokies’ offense is really different from previous years and was anxious to see if the team was far enough along in its development to execute against a defense with as many elite players as Tennessee has on its roster.

He also wanted to see if the offensive line of Tennessee has improved after a poor showing last week.

There could be an awe factor for some players as well, Davis said. Evans came to Virginia Tech from a junior college program, and Davis said there were not 150,000 showing up to watch a junior college game.

He also said the number of people turning out for a football game goes to show why football remains the most popular sport in the country.

“It’s a testament to the popularity of the sport that you can create an event like this — and that’s what it is, it’s not just a game, it’s an event — and feel secure you can put 150,000 people in a venue to see these two teams play,” Davis said.