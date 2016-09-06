Sullivan sales tax revenues grow

It marks 13 straight months of growth for most sites in the county for the entire 12-month fiscal cycle it represents.

August sales tax revenue countywide totaled nearly $4.95 million, a growth of 5.46 percent (or about $256,000) compared to the same period last year.

And sales tax collections from businesses within the city of Kingsport continue to make up the bulk of all such collections, with more than $3.04 million of the $4.95 million coming from within the Model City.

Businesses inside the city of Bristol generated about $1.2 million of the $4.95 million.

The figure for Kingsport during the period represents growth of about $51,194, or 1.7 percent, compared to the year prior.

The figure for Bristol during the period represents growth of $178,734 , or about 17.6 percent, compared to a year ago.

Sales tax revenues come back to the localities two months after they are collected by local merchants. May sales tax collections, for example, came back as revenue to Sullivan County, Kingsport, Bristol, Bluff City and Johnson City — as well as to the three school systems in the county — this month.

Sales tax revenues are generated when money is spent on goods and services at businesses throughout the county and its cities.

When a consumer pays sales tax locally, it is sent to the state, which redistributes it to the county and its cities based on the collection site.

Local option sales tax revenues are split 50/50 — with half going to school systems in the county and the other half going to the local government where the collecting business is located.

Every dollar of local option sales taxes collected in Kingsport, for example, generates 50 cents for the county’s three school systems (the money is split based on average daily attendance) and 50 cents for city coffers.

Where did the $4.95 million in August revenue (generated by sales tax collections in June) go?

According to the accounting office’s report (some numbers rounded):

• The city of Kingsport’s non-school share of taxes totals about $1.52 million, an increase of $28,568 compared to a year ago.

• The Kingsport City Schools system’s share is more than $789,000, an increase of $50,000 compared to a year ago.

• The city of Bristol’s nonschool share totals about $598,000, an increase of $89,000 compared to a year ago.

• The Bristol City Schools system’s share totals nearly $490,000, an increase of $28,000 compared to a year ago.

• Sullivan County’s nonschool portion of sales taxes generated outside the cities totals more than $311,000, an increase of $16,000 compared to a year ago.

• The Sullivan County Schools system’s share is more than $1.91 million, an increase of $49,000 compared to a year ago.