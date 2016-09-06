KPD: Search warrant uncovers drugs, weapons, cash

According to a Tuesday press release from the Kingsport Police Department, the execution of the search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of narcotics. At 10 a.m. Thursday, KPD Vice detectives and SWAT personnel descended on the residence, located at 1520 Lake St.

Kingsport police say that Benjamin A. Flanary, 39, and Travis S. Tanner, 33, were each present at the time of the search. It reportedly uncovered approximately two ounces of cocaine in both crack and powder form, approximately two pounds of marijuana and several unmarked pills bottles containing what is believed to be Roxicodone.

Police say they also found numerous items of paraphernalia associated with the packaging, distribution and use of illegal drugs. More than $25,000 cash suspected of being from drug sales was also seized, as were three firearms; a 9 mm pistol, .22-caliber rifle and 12-gauge shotgun.

Flanary and Tanner were both arrested and booked into the Kingsport city jail. They are each charged with possession of a Schedule II drug for resale within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Kingsport police say that during arraignment, bond was set at $50,000 for each suspect. Flanary was later released after posting bond, while Tanner was transferred to the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville.