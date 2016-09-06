KFD battles house fire on Watauga Street

According to Kingsport Fire Department Public Education Officer Barry Brickey, the fire was reported at approximately 11:45 a.m. It initially appears as if it started in the top floor of the home, located at the corner of Watauga Street and Tennessee Street, with a cause continuing to be investigated. The home owner was not present when it began and the structure was well involved upon the arrival of the Fire Department.

At 2:15 p.m., KFD personnel were continuing to knock down hot spots and five engine crews were still on scene. Traffic on potions of Watauga and Tennessee Streets was temporarily closed as emergency crews worked the scene. No injuries were reported.

__________

Previous story:

Kingsport fire fighters are battling a house fire on the 900 block of Watauga Street in Kingsport, shutting down traffic on both Watauga and Tennessee Streets to battle the blaze.

According to Kingsport Fire Department Public Education and Information Officer Barry Brickey, no one was home when the fire started. By the time KFD arrived on scene, the fire was well involved. Brickey said KFD was still trying to get hot spots knocked down and five engine crews were on scene.

The homeowner has been informed of the fire.

Keep checking back with the Times-News as more details become available.