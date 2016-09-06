Downtown Gate City hosting 'Tail Gate City' ahead of Saturday's big game

The Tennessee Volunteers and Virginia Tech Hokies will face off Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway in a game that could set college football’s single-game attendance mark. The two teams haven’t met in the regular season since 1937.

More than 155,000 people are expected to fill the seats at BMS for the Battle at Bristol.

But if you don’t want to fight the crowds and would rather watch the game a little closer to home, then head to Gate City.

Virginia Tech and University of Tennessee fans are invited to the Tail Gate City event, set for Saturday in downtown Gate City. The big game will be broadcast live on a 20-foot projection screen.

Prior to kickoff, there will be live entertainment, inflatables for the kids, local food, a beer garden and games. Halftime will feature a fireworks show.

Both Virginia Tech and Tennessee tailgaters are encouraged to come and show their team spirit at Tail Gate City. Tennessee tailgaters will set up on one side of Jackson Street in downtown Gate City while Virginia Tech fans will set up on the opposite side. Trophies will be awarded to the best tailgate display for both a Virginia Tech and Tennessee tailgater.

Live entertainment will start at 2 p.m.

Below is Saturday’s schedule of events leading up to game time:

2 p.m. — Ivy Road.

3 p.m. — Cornhole Tournament hosted by Copper Ridge Cornhole (cash prizes will be awarded).

3:30 p.m. — The Benny Wilson Band.

4:45 p.m. — Jenkins School of Dance.

5 p.m. — Asylum Suite.

6:15 p.m. — Jenkins School of Dance.

6:30 p.m. — StoneCreek Four.

7:45 p.m. — Awards for the best tailgaters.

8 p.m. — Live video cast of the Battle at Bristol.

Tail Gate City is made possible by First Community Bank, Homestead Creamery and Mattern & Craig.

For more information, visit www.TailGateCity.net or call (276) 386-3831.