Back to back renovations in store for Kingsport library

Bidding for the children’s area renovation could take place in November, then once that work is complete, the city would start on the colonnade phase, said library director Helen Whittaker. Whittaker spoke in greater detail about the projects and future improvement phases to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday.

Expanding and renovating the library is a project that dates back nearly a decade. At that time, library consultants recommended Kingsport have 60,000 to 70,000 square feet of library space to meet the needs of the community for the next 20 years.

A more recent plan called for an additional 16,000 square feet of space and renovating the existing 37,000-square-foot facility. However, the $12 million project never got a complete funding package, and city officials decided two years ago to take “small steps” in improving the library.

One of those “small steps” is a complete renovation of the children’s area.

“It’s not just carpet and paint. We’re doing a physical reconstruction of the space,” Whittaker said.

That project will include transforming the elevated space into an area with a play kitchen, room for the “reading to dogs” program and a youth services office. The wheelchair lift will be removed and a ramp installed to help people into the elevated area.

The new children’s area will have a woodland theme to it, with brown carpet, a blue vinyl stream running through the middle of the room, with the furniture having either land or water animals depicted on it.

Up above, not only will the ceiling be new, but library officials are looking to add new mobiles and work to create cloud images on the ceiling to go along with the nature theme of the room.

The existing office will be removed and that space rearranged. Four staff members currently work in about 90 square feet. Under the new plan, each person will have a desk and workspace.

The projected cost of this phase is around $380,000 with $100,000 of the funds coming from a state grant.

Once Kingsport issues its yearly bonds later this year, the library will get its money and likely go out to bid in November, Whittaker said. Once this project is done, then the library will move to its next project — expanding into the colonnade, the arched covered walkway on the Glen Bruce Park side of the building.

“Our plan is to go out and encapsulate the porch and use its square footage,” Whittaker said, saying the space would increase the teen area, create study space and allow for a separate room with an interactive media station. The $240,000 project would also relocate the magazines and provide new and more shelving in the main lobby area.

Next on the list for improvements is the circulation area, the auditorium, the main lobby and finally the fourth floor. During the next six years, Kingsport has earmarked $8.8 million in its capital improvement plan for library improvements, and according to Whittaker, all of these changes keep in mind the long-term plan for the library.

Since 2014, the library has made several changes to the interior of the building — relocating the public computers on the first floor and creating a teen space in their place, while taking the old teen space in the children’s area and adding some interactive toys.

The library has also replaced all 68 windows in the building, redone the landscaping and put up new signage outside.

Approximately 700 people visit the library each day, more than 200,000 a year. Along with Bays Mountain Park, it is one of the most heavily visited facilities in the city.

Mayor John Clark said the BMA needs to remember the library’s importance during next year’s budget cycle.

“Thanks for keeping a focus on the library,” Clark said to Whittaker. “We sometimes tend to overlook some things. ... It’s a very important aspect of our community.”