Virginia State Police: Fatal crash in Gate City ruled a suicide

According to a news release from Corinne N. Geller, VSP public relations director, the incident has now been ruled a suicide, as Charles O. Darnell Jr. suffered a self-inflicted gunshot prior to the crash.

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J.L. Flanary responded to the scene after Gate City police requested assistance with a motorcycle crash on West Jackson Street. The crash occurred Sunday shortly after 10 a.m.

According to the release, a 2000 Yamaha motorcycle had been traveling east on West Jackson Street when it ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and then a highway sign. The motorcycle came to rest after overturning.

Its rider, Darnell, 51, of Gate City, died at the scene, Geller said.

A firearm was recovered by the VSP a short distance from the crash site, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation.