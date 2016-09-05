'Rosetta' planetarium show chronicles mission to comet

Two years ago the spacecraft achieved its objective, and to this day the Rosetta continues to send data from the comet back to Earth.

All this and more can be learned during “Rosetta” — a new planetarium show now being shown at Bays Mountain Park through the end of the year, said Adam Thanz, planetarium director at the park.

The European Space Agency launched Rosetta in March 2004, and the probe arrived at Comet Churyumov-Gerasimenko (67P) on August 6, 2014. Rosetta was the first mission in history aimed at making a successful rendezvous with a comet.

The 35-minute show was produced in Russia by the Fulldome Film Society, together with Kiev Planetarium and the Atmasfera360 Center. It includes comet co-discoverer Klim Churyumov in the story about the origins of the solar system and life on Earth.

“It starts with viewers seeing and listening to one of the co-discoverers of the comet, who has a story and describes the mission,” Thanz said. “(The show) covers the drama, the mission and the importance because comets are the source for what makes life capable on Earth.”

Thanz said viewers will see how scientists met the challenges of a 10-year mission with the Rosetta spacecraft and the Philae lander. The show also includes a tour of the night sky and an activity where visitors can attempt to “land” an object on a 3-D replica of the comet.

The show is age appropriate for the entire family, Thanz said.

“Rosetta” can be seen beginning Sept. 3, and will serve as the featured show through December 31. Showtimes are Tuesday through Friday at 4 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the gift shop located in the Nature Center.