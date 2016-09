According to a news release from Corinne N. Geller, VSP public relations director, a 2000 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east on West Jackson Street when it ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and then a highway sign. The motorcycle came to rest after overturning.

The rider, Charles O. Darnell Jr., 51, of Gate City, died at the scene. Officials said he was wearing a helmet.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.