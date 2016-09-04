Scott County Humane Society in dire need of donations, support

“Over the past three months, we have pulled good, adoptable dogs out of the shelter. They have either become sick after we pulled them out or were sick when we pulled them. As a result, we have a lot of medical bills that we did not anticipate,” said SCHS President Robin Skeen. “Our average expense is running as high as $300 to $400 per dog. Fortunately, we’ve been able to save a lot of these dogs that have had these health issues, and they’ve gone on to rescues or good, adoptive homes. But this has put a huge dent in our budget.”

The SCHS regularly “pulls” dogs from the county-run animal shelter. The SCHS and the Scott County Animal Shelter are two separate entities. Dogs that the SCHS volunteers rescue from the animal shelter are often sent to other rescue groups around the country. However, Skeen says before the rescue groups will take in any Scott County dogs, the animals must first be vaccinated, spayed and neutered. And it is the SCHS that foots the bill for this vet care.

“Since 2008, we have spayed and neutered 3,029 dogs and cats. We’ve already done 205 animals for 2016,” said Skeen.

Spaying and neutering all of these animals has saved Scott County money, Skeen adds.

“An average litter of puppies or kittens is three to five. If all of those dogs and cats had been allowed to have one litter, look at how many more unwanted animals there would have been in Scott County. That total could be upwards of 10,000 animals that would have had to have been dealt with in some way,” Skeen said.

The biggest fundraiser the SCHS has each year is its yard sale. Skeen said all of the money the event raises goes to help Scott County dogs in some way, either through the foster program or the low-cost spay and neuter program, which is available to all county residents. Funds are also used for other veterinarian care any dogs may need.

And although this year’s yard sale, which was held back in June was quite successful, Skeen said this summer’s vet bills have put the all-volunteer organization in a bind.

“Given the amount of animals that we’re trying to take care of, we are always in need of donations. Even if the animal is pulled and is ill and cannot be saved, there is still a vet bill that has to be paid. Our vet bills for the past three months have been outrageous. And, the thing is, once we’re out of money, we’re really hurting until the next yard sale. We were just not anticipating this amount in vet bills that we’re dealing with right now,” said Skeen.

So far this year, the SCHS has helped nearly 180 dogs, including those in the shelter, strays that completed their stray hold in foster care with SCHS and direct owner surrenders.

In addition to monetary donations, the SCHS can also use donations of cleaning supplies and food. Skeen said fosters are also always in demand. Fosters agree to take a homeless dog into their homes for a predetermined period of time or until the dog is adopted or taken to a rescue group.

For information on ways you can help the Scott County Humane Society, call (276) 452-7247.