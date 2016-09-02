Couple accused of burglary, beating elderly wheelchair-bound neighbor

Shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Kenneth Ferguson responded to an assault complaint in the apartments at 268 Highway 11-E, Bulls Gap.

The victim stated he was outside watching his 2-year-old granddaughter playing when the defendants — Joseph Allen Lawson and Amy Lynn Burton, reportedly started cursing at the child.

Ferguson never learned a reason why the couple started cursing at the child, but it was at that time that the victim told the child to go inside.

“(The victim) stated they were in a verbal argument, and he went inside his residence to avoid the altercation,” Ferguson said in his report. “(The victim) stated that Lawson and Burton entered his residence and started hitting him, and he could not get away due to him being in a wheelchair.”

Ferguson reportedly observed a cut on the victim’s nose and scratches on his arms.

Lawson, 33, and Burton, 48, were both charged with aggravated burglary and simple assault.

Both were arraigned Wednesday in Sessions Court. As of Thursday, Burton remained held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond, and Lawson remained held on $10,000 bond.