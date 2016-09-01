Sophisticated burglary has KPD searching for a band of thieves

An enclosed cargo trailer was stolen after midnight on August 31 from the parking lot of Best Uniforms on Brookside Drive. Two people, now considered persons of interest, came into the store the day before and asked to buy the trailer.

On the same night the trailer was stolen, two burglaries happened in Brookside Industrial Park. In both, a group of four or five thieves cut through an exterior sheet metal wall of a warehouse and stole multiple 30 pound canisters of R-22 refrigerant or cooling fluid.

Johnstone Supply, one of the robbed businesses, had 40 canisters stolen while United Refrigeration had 10 canisters stolen. The canisters have a value of $600 each for a total of $30,000 and weigh 1,500 pounds.

A pickup truck was observed on surveillance video towing what is believed to be the stolen cargo trailer. KPD detectives believe the trailer was stolen for the express purpose of hauling the canisters.

All the robbers were wearing black clothing and are believed to be travelling in two separate vehicles, a light-colored four-door Dodge pickup and a small dark-colored sedan. Photos of the two vehicles and the cargo trailer are included with this story.

The two persons of interest are described as a white male standing approximately 5'9 with dark hair and a medium build and a white female with blond hair.

Anyone who recognizes either of the persons of interest or either of the suspect vehicles, or who may potentially have any information which may help solve this case is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Tips can be submitted anonymously online at http://police.KingsportTN.gov/Citizen_Feedback