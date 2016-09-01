Man faces felony assault charge for allegedly putting 13-year-old boy in chokehold

Shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason Montgomery responded to a domestic disturbance at 188 Davis Drive, just south of Rogersville.

The victim stated her daughter’s boyfriend, Christopher Ray Hart, became upset when he found feces behind the bathroom door.

“He began to question the children on which one had done it and became more irate,” Montgomery stated in his report.

The victim stated that she stepped between Hart and the children in an attempt to diffuse the situation, at which time Hart allegedly pushed her, causing her to fall to the floor.

The 13-year-old boy then reportedly stepped between Hart and a female juvenile, and the two began to fight.

“The male juvenile stated that Mr. Hart grabbed him in a chokehold grip and fell onto the bed — and broke the bedroom window out during the altercation,” Montgomery said. “After both parties were separated by (the girlfriend), Mr. Hart went into another bedroom and stated, ‘if my window is going to be broken, then theirs will be, too’ — and broke the children’s window.”

Hart, 32, was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court, after which he was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $2,000 bond.

Aggravated assualt is a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years.

Hart is scheduled to be back in court Sept. 14.