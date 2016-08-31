Kingsport native is new Tennessee Supreme Court chief justice

Bivins was recently unanimously elected by his fellow court justices to serve as chief justice replacing Chief Justice Sharon Lee.

Bivins was appointed to the court in 2014 by Gov. Bill Haslam. Prior to assuming that position, he was a judge on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals from August 2011 until July 2014.

“I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Tennessee in this expanded role,” Bivins said in a press release. “Serving alongside two former chief justices on a court with more than 80 years of judicial experience among the justices, I know we are well positioned to lead the efforts of the judiciary.”

Previously, Bivins served as a Circuit Court judge for the 21st Judicial District of Tennessee, covering Williamson, Hickman, Lewis and Perry counties. He is a 1986 graduate of Vanderbilt University School of Law. He received a Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, in 1982 from East Tennessee State University, with a major in political science and a minor in criminal justice.

Bivins was appointed to the trial bench in March 2005. He was elected to a full eight-year term in 2006. He also previously served in a trial judge position from July 1999 through August 2000.

As a trial and intermediate appellate judge, Bivins served on the Board of Judicial Conduct and previously served on its predecessor, the Court of the Judiciary. He served as president of the Tennessee Judicial Conference and continues to serve on its executive committee. He also has served on the Tennessee Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission. He is a member of the Harry Phillips American Inn of Court and the John Marshall American Inn of Court, having served as president of the John Marshall Inn from 2003-2008. He is a member of the Tennessee Bar Association and the Williamson County Bar Association. He also is a fellow of the American Bar Foundation, the Tennessee Bar Foundation, and the Nashville Bar Foundation. Prior to his appointment to the trial bench, Bivins practiced law with the firm of Boult, Cummings, Conners & Berry PLC in Nashville. He also served as assistant commissioner and general counsel for the Tennessee Department of Personnel.

Bivins and his wife, Gail, have two daughters and live in Franklin. He is former member of the Williamson County Commission.

According to The Tennessee Constitution, the members of the Supreme Court “shall designate one of their own number who shall preside as chief justice.” In addition to the regular duties of a Supreme Court justice, the chief justice is responsible for administrative functions of the court, such as setting dockets, making designations, and ensuring the efficient and orderly administration of justice throughout the state courts.

The Tennessee Supreme Court is composed of five justices.

No more than two can reside in any one grand division.