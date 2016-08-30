Sneedville mayor, accomplice plead guilty to felony voter bribery

As a first-time offender, Rhea was granted judicial diversion, which means that if he completes the conditions of his probation, his convictions can be expunged.

The conditions set out in the plea agreement state that Rhea must also resign his mayoral and Hancock County Commission seats immediately; he must serve as a poll monitor at the next election and report any voter fraud to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; and he cannot actively campaign or publicly support any candidate for public office until the term of his probation is complete.

Rhea, 68, and co-defendant Lowell Ray King, 66, both of Sneedville, were indicted this past February by a Hancock County grand jury on two counts each of Class C felony voter bribery.

They faced a possible sentence of 3-6 years.

On Monday, both appeared in Hawkins County Criminal Court before special appointed prosecutors Barry Staubus and Teresa Nelson and special appointed Judge Thomas Wright.

Rhea was represented by former Judge Kindall Lawson, while King was represented by Rogersville attorney Mark Stapleton.

King was not eligible for judicial diversion and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Investigators reportedly discovered that between July 30, 2014 and August 7, 2014, Rhea and King paid or offered to pay money to two voters if the voters would support Hancock County Sheriff Doug Seal.