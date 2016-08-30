Mom arrested following DUI wreck with two unrestrained children

No injuries were reported.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason Montgomery responded to a single-vehicle accident on Big Hill Road in the Mooresburg community on the far western end of Hawkins County.

Upon his arrival, Montgomery observed the driver, Stephanie Marietta Allison, 29, 263 Adams Lane, Mooresburg, to have a strong odor of alcohol about her.

“There were two small children in the vehicle at the time of the accident ages 6 and 7,” Montgomery said. “Both children were in the back seat of the vehicle at the time but were not in the proper booster seat for the height requirements.”

Montgomery said Allison was unsteady on her feet and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

Aside from two counts of reckless endangerment and DUI, she was charged with two counts of child restraint violation, failure to maintain due care, driving on a suspended license third offense and no insurance.

She was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court and as of Monday afternoon remained held in the Hawkins County Jail.