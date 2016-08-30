Boy accused in brutal murder of elderly Hawkins woman will be tried as an adult

On Monday a transfer hearing was held for the boy, now 15, in Hawkins County Juvenile Court.

Juvenile Judge Daniel Boyd ordered the boy transferred to adult court Tuesday.

On May 18, 2015 shortly before 11 p.m. 79-year-old Margaret Jack Sliger was found murdered in the yard outside her home on Isenberg Lane in the Mooresburg community at the far west end of Hawkins County.

Boyd issued a gag order following the boy’s arrest on Nov. 3, 2015.

As a result no information has been released by law enforcement pertaining to the juvenile’s age, gender, or what specific charges have been filed.

Prior to the gag order being issued, however, the Times-News acquired information from the preliminary autopsy indicating Sliger had been shot, and her throat slit.

At the time of the Sliger’s murder the boy was slightly more than 14 years old.

Hawkins County Criminal Court Judge John Dugger told the Times-News Tuesday he can’t take action on any active orders, such as a gag order, until the case is in his court.

“Nothing will happen until it goes to the Grand Jury,” Dugger said. “Once it’s transferred over, the state has to take it to the Grand Jury. Once they do an indictment or presentment — however they proceed with it — then it’s in court. Right now it’s kind of in-between courts.”

Dugger added, “All the orders remain in effect until it’s charged into court. Everything the (Juvenile) Judge does is in effect until it’s in my jurisdiction. I can change the bond, but all the orders will stay in effect.”

Sliger’s murder was devastating to the small, close knit community of Mooresburg.

As one Mooresburg resident told the Times-News shortly after her death, “Everybody knew Margaret Jack.”

She was a retired teacher at Mooresburg Elementary School, and played organ at the Mooresburg United Methodist Church.

She raised chickens, cows and other animals on the small family farm where she’d lived her entire life.

The fresh eggs, milk and butter her farm produced was donated to the local food pantry, or she delivered it for free to anyone else who needed it.

A fellow church member told the Times-News she was devoted to her farm, her neighbors, and especially her church.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said, “She was a good person who loved everybody. She didn’t deserve to die like this.”

Sliger’s aunt, Bessie Mae Livesay told the times-News shortly after the boy’s arrest that only a person who is “pure evil” could have committed such a brutal murder.

Livesay and her husband Dale discovered Sliger’s body the night of May 18 — shot twice, throat slit, and dragged into a bush near her home.

The only known connection between Sliger and the boy accused of killing her was that he would ride his four-wheeler through her pasture.

Sliger had reportedly threatened to call the police on him more than once if he didn’t stop riding through her field.

“She had Black Angus cattle, and she lived on a big farm, and he was wanting to ride that four-wheeler on her land,” Livesay told the Times-News last November. “That was disturbing her animals. She couldn’t allow that. Can you imagine a person that age doing something like that? He may have thought he was going to get away with it because it had been about six months (between the murder and arrest).”

Sliger was in the late stages of breast cancer at the time she was murdered and had lost much of her mobility.

A neighbor took her mail to her and helped her carry in groceries from time to time.

On the day she was killed, that neighbor had been to her house twice, but he hadn’t been able to locate her. Later he called another neighbor, and they went together to look for Sliger inside her house.

Around 10:30 p.m., Dale and Bessie Mae were notified that Sliger was missing. They live in Bean Station, so they grabbed a flashlight and a lantern and went to Sliger’s farm to look for her.

They looked inside, and she wasn’t there, so they went back outside.

“There was a bush right beside of the house, and my husband decided he was going to shine the light in that bush, and that’s when he saw her foot,” Livesay said. “It was terrible. I’ll never get over that as long as I live. I really don’t think anyone could image what it’s like to find a person in that condition unless they’ve experienced it. Not only was she shot twice, but her throat was cut.”

Livesay added, “His arrest has given me closure, but I will never get over it as long as I live, and I’m sure my husband won’t either. Her sister and nieces live in Ohio, and this will always be with them. She was a wonderful person, and if she’d lived she would have been 80 this Christmas Day. It’s a shame that she didn’t get to live out the rest of her life. You just can’t imagine anything like that happening.”