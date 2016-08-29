Hawkins County Commission approves 'Band-Aid' budget by narrow vote

The commission also approved the state certified tax rate of $2.5323 per $100 of assessed property value.

That’s 6.73 cents higher than last year’s rate due to this year’s property value reassessments coming in lower.

The budget was approved as presented Monday with only one difference.

Instead of approving the specific changes to non-profit contributions that were recommended by the Budget Committee, the commission voted to reduce all contributions by 2 percent.

As presented Monday the 2016-17 budget leaves about $823,000 in reserve at the end of the 2016-17 fiscal year.

But, a revenue deficit of more than $2 million will still exist next spring when the Budget Committee begins working on its 2017-18 budget.

That means the Budget Committee could be faced with a budget deficit of approximately $1.2 million right off the bat next year, not taking into account any possible revue increases or cost increases between now than then.

If the county commission hadn’t approved its budget by Aug. 31, it faced a shutdown of all offices except the sheriff and school son Sept. 1 until a budget was passed.

Check back later for a more detailed report on the Hawkins County Commission’s meeting Monday.