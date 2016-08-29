Seatbelt violation leads to meth trafficking charges against couple

David Keith Dishner and Stacy Gabrielle Walden were scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges including possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Their arrest stemmed from an Aug. 17 Church Hill Police Department traffic stop for not wearing a seatbelt.

CHPD Detective Ethan Mays reportedly observed a Honda Accord traveling westbound on Richmond Avenue driven by Walden, 18, 605 Palmyra Drive, Kingsport, with Dishner, 20, 1098 Old Union Road, Church Hill, in the passenger seat.

Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

Mays said he attempted to make a traffic stop at Highway 11-W and S. Central Avenue, but the vehicle didn’t stop until reaching the intersection of 11-W and Goshen Valley Road

“I asked both of them if anything illegal was in the vehicle, to which Ms. Walden stated, ‘No’,” Mays wrote in his report. “I then asked Ms. Walden if she would consent to a search of the vehicle, to which she replied, ‘No, but I don’t have anything to hide.’ I advised Ms. Walden and Mr. Dishner to step out of the vehicle and informed them that a K-9 unit would be arriving shortly.”

Mays patted Dishner down and allegedly located a plastic wrapper containing approximately 3-4 grams of marijuana in his pants pocket.

Mays also allegedly located a sunglasses case in Dishner’s pants pocket containing two bags of a clear rock like substance believed to crystal meth, as well as a meth pipe and a straw.

HCSO K-9 unit Bak and handler Deputy Wesley Seals performed an “open air sniff” around the vehicle.

Bak reportedly alerted to the driver’s side area, where a marijuana pipe and grinder were found.

Mays stated in his report, “While standing on the side of the road, Ms. Walden asked Officer (Kevin) Grigsby of the CHPD, ‘Will he probably get his money back?’ Officer Grigsby advised her, ‘The money is subject to seizure due to the felony amount of narcotics.’ Ms. Walden then stated, ‘He just got that meth the other day, and was going to use to pay bills.’ When Officer Grigsby advised her that did not make sense, Ms. Walden stated, ‘Well he was going to sell it to make money for our bills.’ ”

Mays added, “Based on her own admission and knowledge that Mr. Dishner was selling meth, and providing him transportation, I believe there is probable cause to charge Stacey Walden with the same charges.”

Aside from possession of meth with intent to deliver, both were charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a seatbelt violation.

Each was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Dec. 14.