Body odor complaint leads to assault on KATS manager

Kingsport Police Officer Jim Clark arrived at the KATS Bus terminal Friday morning to work the bus overtime detail when the manager of KATS approached him. The manager advised the officer he needed to speak with a man about his personal hygiene.

The manager informed Clark he had received complaints from one of the bus drivers concerning the man's body odor and that is was bothering passengers that rode the bus that day.

The pair approached the man, identified as Gene Chrisinger, 79, homeless, and the manager said he needed to speak with him.

"Without provocation, Chrisinger attacked (the manager) by punching him in the chest with his fist, knocking him backwards in front of me," Clark stated in his report. "Chrisinger assaulted (the manager) in front of the parked KATS buses containing passengers and bus drivers."

The manager told Clark he wanted to prosecute Chrisinger for assault and he would be banned from riding KATS for one year.

Chrisinger allegedly told Clark he assaulted the manager because he was mad over him being homeless and previous confrontations with the manager about his personal hygiene.

He was arrested for simple assault and disorderly conduct and transported to the Kingsport City Jail.