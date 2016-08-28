Virginia State Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

The crash occurred Friday at 5:45 p.m. on Route 58, approximately one mile west of Route 890.

According to a press release from Corinne N. Geller, VSP public relations director, a 2008 Yamaha YZFR1 was traveling west on Route 58 as it came through a curve. The motorcycle crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the road where it struck the guardrail. Its rider, Ramakrishna Guttikonda, 45, of Stone Ridge, Va., was thrown from the bike.

Guttikonda was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where he died Saturday morning. He was wearing a helmet.

Cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.