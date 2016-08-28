Swan song: Times-News managing editor says goodbye

That’s when I knew I wanted to write for a living.

To that end, I took typing in high school, the only boy in the class, and later began an underground newspaper. After military service, I talked the Irish editor of my hometown newspaper into giving me a shot and 10 years later, left that paper as chief photographer and senior staff reporter.

After editing papers elsewhere in the state for a few years, we tired of long, cold winters in parts north and moved into a little Cape Cod in the sunny South. It was going to be another four- or five-year stint at the Times-News and then on to better things.

But we quickly found it doesn’t get much better than Kingsport, Tennessee.

After nearly 34 years as managing editor at the Times-News and, I believe, dean of Tennessee daily newspaper editors, I’ll have my last quart of coffee this Friday and step into retirement. And if there are any letters to the editor waiting, I’ll add them to the many thousands I’ve edited since 1983.

It was the job that brought me here but not which planted me here. Nor was it the challenges and excitement of riding the technology train as the Times-News and every other newspaper went through paradigm shifts in production and printing. It wasn’t even the incredibly beautiful region that is Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

It was the people.

I have had the privilege of working with, for and managing some of the best in the business. Dozens of reporters have passed through our newsroom to greater rewards, and I take pride in whatever part I may have played in their success. The Times-News has always been at the forefront of technology and innovation because of experienced, capable managers who motivate and inspire, and it’s been my great pleasure to work with such folks for more than three decades.

New Yorkers are a bit less wired than when I called that state home, but generally they’re still too busy to talk to you. Not so in these parts, and it’s the people that we have lived with, interacted with, and gotten to know that have made our life here so satisfying. By and large, just good folks who inspired us and kept us here. And we thank them for that.

We could retire anywhere and last year sold our house to get ready for that move. We didn’t have far to go — about two miles. We can’t imagine living anywhere else. And though I’m nearing my 70th birthday, I’m the youngest kid on our new block. I like that; it seems to take away some of those years.

I started in the business in a hot-type shop where ever letter of every word was cast in molten metal and the plates that finally ended up on the letterpress were about all one man could lift. Stories were set in type using one of the most complicated machines ever invented, the Linotype — so loud newspapers hired the deaf to run them. Photos were etched on metal plates, and the backshop where pages were built on heavy metal tables smelled of ink and tobacco.

The ink, as they say, was in my blood, and I watched and learned as newspapers moved to mainframe computers producing strips of text that were waxed and pasted onto paper forms, to be engraved as razor thin plates for offset printing. And when computers arrived, the process changed again to full digital production, where multimedia reporters now generate content on computers, tablets or cell phones and publish instantly to web, only later to print.

Much has changed in the nearly half-century I’ve been practicing the art. And that evolution continues. I regret I will no longer be part of it.

But I’ll never regret moving to God’s country and the honor afforded me to be at the editorial helm of the Times-News these many years.

Ted Como is soon to be former managing editor of the Times-News. He may be reached at tcomo@timesnews.net.