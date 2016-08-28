Wadlow Gap Ruritan members decide to 'step up' and 'back the blue'

On Wednesday, the Wadlow Gap Ruritan Club partnered with Gate City’s Campus Drive-In to provide a meal for the Gate City and Weber City police departments, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police. On Thursday, officers from the Kingsport Police Department, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were treated to a meal at Mama’s House in Kingsport. Club president Janet Edwards said Debra Dougherty, owner of the Campus, and Mike Vaughn, owner of Mama’s House, helped make the two events a success.

Edwards said it was hearing about all the officers killed in the line of duty in recent months that prompted members of the Wadlow Gap Ruritan Club to do something to show their appreciation and support to the men and women in blue.

“The police are pretty much wearing a target on their back today it seems like,” said Edwards. “We feel like they feel they’re not appreciated for what they do to keep our communities safe. We wanted to do something about that. We wanted to back the blue. And, yesterday, here we were feeding our officers in our community, and about 100 miles away a police officer in Maryville was killed. It can happen anywhere.”

Edwards says the “back the blue” event was the first time the club had done anything like this.

“In the wake of everything that’s gone on across the nation, this was something we felt we couldn’t not do. It took all these things happening to make us see that we needed to step up and do something. We take so much for granted. These men and women go out every day, putting their lives on the line to protect us. It’s always been a dangerous job, but I can’t imagine what they deal with today,” she said.

The Wadlow Gap Ruritan Club, known for its many community service projects, hosts Bingo every Monday and Friday evening at its building, located at the intersection of East Carters Valley and Wadlow Gap roads.

“All of the proceeds from this go back into the community in various ways,” Edwards said.

Some of the other ways the Wadlow Gap Ruritan Club serves the community include hosting block parties in July and September, providing scholarships to students at Gate City High School, making donations to the Scott County Ministerial Association’s food pantry and Clinch River Health Services and providing Christmas gifts to local children in need.

“Everything we do stays in our community. We all have a love of giving back or we wouldn't do what we do,” said Edwards.