New pilot program comes to Lee County

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Sustainable Communities, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Department of Agriculture Rural Utilities Service announced the pilot program Wednesday. Sunset Digital Communications led the way in bringing the "Cool & Connected" pilot program to Jonesville and Pennington Gap.

“This investment from the federal government is only available where there is existing broadband,” said Tim Long, head of Sunset's Economic Development and Government Affairs division, in a press release. “We have actively sought government programs that can be economic drivers because of existing broadband. Lee County will be one of the first in the country to be a part of this program—Cool & Connected. And it’s only possible because Sunset Digital had previously invested in this community.”

According to the release, a team of experts will help leaders in Jonesville and Pennington Gap develop strategies and an action plan using broadband service to create connected and economically viable main streets.

Pennington Gap and Jonesville were two of 10 communities across six states chosen to participate in the pilot program. The program will begin in September.

Town leaders believe the program will be successful for their communities.

"The technology this will bring to our downtown will not only help in sustaining the businesses we have, but will be a tool in promoting new businesses in our town," said Pennington Gap Mayor Larry Holbrook, in the release.