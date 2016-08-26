Mount Carmel alderman candidate files ethics complaints over senior center

Bridwell is the husband of Molly Bridwell, who was hired by Mayor Larry Frost to manage the new municipal senior center when it opened shortly after the previous fiscal year began July 1, 2015.

Mrs. Bridwell lost her job when the board voted to dissolve that new senior center this past January.

George Bridwell is also one of 10 candidates seeking one of the three available Mount Carmel alderman seats contested in the Nov. 8 election.

The BMA voted in February of 2015 to oust the original independent senior center from City Hall and create a new municipal senior center.

This past January two board members who previously supported creating the municipal senior center — Eugene and Margaret Christian — changed their minds.

As a result the BMA voted 5-2 in January to dissolve the municipal senior center and allow the original independent senior center to return to City Hall.

The other board members who voted in favor of that action were Wanda Davidson, Carl Wolfe and Chris Jones. Davidson and Wolfe are seeking re-election to their alderman seats while Jones is running for mayor.

Mount Carmel municipal code requires non-profit agencies that receive city contributions to provide the city with an audit.

For years, however, the original Mount Carmel Senior Center has been unable to afford an audit. A few years back when the issue arose, the cost of an audit for the senior center was quoted at approximately $6,000.

Mount Carmel hasn’t provided the original senior center with a monetary contribution this year due to its lack of an audit.

But, the city is providing the senior center with space on the second story of City Hall for a token lease payment, as well as utilities and upkeep.

On Tuesday Bridwell presented the board with five scathing ethics complaints against Jones, Davidson, Wolfe, and Mr. and Mrs. Christian.

“These members willfully shut down the town of Mount Carmel’s new Senior Center that operated under Board of Aldermen control in a lawful, legal, ethical and fiscally responsible way,” Bridwell said. “The same board members then voted to return the independent Mount Carmel/Hawkins County Senior Citiznes Center Inc. This 501c3 corporation has acted unlawfully and illegally for many years. They ignored state law requirements.”

Bridwell’s ethics complaint alleges that the independent senior center has operated illegally for many years by not submitting an audit, and is in violation of its lease.

“They must make decisions against corporations that continue to operate unlawfully,” Bridwell said. “The five board of (mayor and) aldermen do not respect state laws or the legal entity of Mount Carmel by their unlawful and unethical actions.”

The five new ethics complaints were accepted by city recorder Marian Sandidge, but there was no discussion on how they will be addressed.

There is currently an ethics complaint pending against Mayor Larry Frost related to the original senior center’s ouster. On Tuesday the BMA voted 3-0 with two abstentions that the complaint against Frost merits further investigation.