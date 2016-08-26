Man who 'smoked' cops bagged on felony pot charges

Records in Kingsport General Sessions Court show that Gregory Allan Fletcher, 21, of 1601 Harrison Ave., was arrested on Tuesday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m., detectives with the Kingsport Police Department Vice Unit descended on his residence with a search warrant.

According to an affidavit, officers entered the home after knocking several times and announcing their presence, but receiving no answer. A subsequent sweep of the residence found Fletcher, who allegedly admitted that he had been trying to flush marijuana down a toilet, in a bedroom.

The search located marijuana on the bathroom floor, according to court records, as well as in a “large plastic baggie” that was inside the toilet bowl. A separate baggie containing more than $3,100 in cash was reportedly in Fletcher’s bedroom, along with digital scales.

Fletcher was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. A felony count of possession of more than a half-ounce of marijuana for resale within a school zone stems from his residence being within 1,000 feet of Cedar View Christian School.

The incident marks at least the fourth arrest of Fletcher in 19 months — and the second in one week.

Last Wednesday, officers were alerted to Fletcher causing a disturbance by yelling inside his residence. The complainant added that Fletcher had also assaulted his mother earlier in the day, but initial attempts by police to reach anyone at the home were not successful.

Later, a neighbor called to report that Fletcher had come to their residence making threats while armed with a handgun. When police responded, Fletcher ran with an item in his hand.

Once Fletcher collided with a chain link fence, a pursuing officer deployed a Taser, due to the report of a weapon and the suspect carrying an object. Fletcher then fled through a backyard, according to a police report, before he was cut off by another officer and Tasered a second time.

Once apprehended, Fletcher reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana. The object he carried was found to be a container holding $2,700 cash. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.

In March of 2015, Fletcher was arrested by the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office for driving more than 100 mph, along with felony evading arrest, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At about 11:30 p.m. Mount Carmel police spotted Fletcher’s 2004 Pontiac GTO traveling 125 mph on Highway 11-W. The HCSO reportedly picked up the pursuit in Church Hill, clocking Fletcher in excess of 100 mph. He was eventually stopped and arrested at the intersection of 11-W and Goshen Valley Road.

In that incident, Fletcher later pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor evading arrest charge as well as speeding and simple possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation and 96 hours of community service.

Fletcher was also arrested in January of 2015 by Kingsport police, following an early morning, high-speed pursuit on Lynn Garden Drive. He allegedly exceeded 100 mph before police ended the pursuit, but was soon located and arrested at his home.

When questioned about his motives for the incident, Fletcher reportedly told an officer, “I just wanted to see how bad I smoked your ass. I was watching you in my rearview mirror.”

Fletcher was initially charged by the KPD with reckless driving, reckless endangerment, felony evading, speeding and driving left of center. Court records show that all those charges were later dropped, save for evading arrest.

In regard to this week’s drug arrest in Kingsport, Fletcher’s next scheduled court appearance is Sept. 1.