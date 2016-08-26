Fifth annual Tri-Cities Greek Fest dances into Bluff City Saturday

For the fifth year in a row, people from all over the Tri-Cities will descend on a Bluff City church in search of gyros, sponge cakes and an all around good time. The best part? Admission to the festival is free to the public.

The annual Tri-Cities Greek Fest will be held Saturday starting at 11 a.m. and wrapping up at 9 p.m. The all-day event will take place at Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church, 150 Elizabeth Ann Circle.

Greek Fest will take place rain or shine.

“The Greek Fest was born out of a desire for our community to do something that could satisfy our passion for outreach,” said Father Stephen Matthews. “Something for us to give us the opportunity to get to know the people in the area and for people to get to know us as well.”

He also said the festival helps to demystify the Greek Orthodox Church, which is the second largest church in the world but has a very small presence in this area. Members also wanted to pass on Greek hospitality and the love of God.

After hosting the festival for the last four years, Matthews said the planning and execution of the event have become easier. He said the church starts to plan seriously in February or March.

Events scheduled for the day include live Greek music by George Karras and his band, authentic Greek dancing performed by the church’s dance troupe, including dances from the islands as well as the mainland, tours of the church and hourly door prizes. But the two biggest attractions are the food and the rummage sale, known to local Greeks as Poseidon’s Treasure Cove.

“We’ll have plenty, plenty of food,” Matthews said. “That’s always the big draw. People want to come eat. They come for lunch or dinner and that’s terrific.”

Some of this year’s offerings will include traditional gyros, souvlaki sandwiches, loukanikos (a mildly smoked Greek sausage), Greek chicken, moussaka, pastitsio, spanakopita and tiropita, among others.

There will be plenty of sweet treats as well, with the Fest offering more than twice as many pastries as last year. Some of those include baklava, kok (two round vanilla sponge cakes filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate ganache), ergolavos (an almond cookie with apricot filling), tsourekia (braided loaves of sweet bread), and new this year is loukoumades (little yeast-risen dough puffs deep-fried to a golden brown then drizzled with honey syrup and sprinkled with cinnamon).

The rummage sale should be the largest one yet and will be underneath a large tent outside to provide more room for items such as furniture. The tent opens at 11 a.m.

There will also be a children’s area from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, and it will be located behind the church.

A number of items, from cookbooks to T-shirts and everything in between, will be on sale during the fest. Only cash and checks will be accepted during the festival.

A portion of the money raised will go back into the community in the form of local charities. Some of those charities include the Kingsport Times-News Rescue Fund, Bristol Motor Speedway Children’s Charities and Good Samaritan, among many others.

Matthews hopes people from all walks of life come to be a part of the Greek Fest this weekend.

“Enjoy some food, some fellowship, some wonderful music and dancing and just have a wonderful time together,” Matthews said.