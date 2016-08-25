Police seek tips about Kingsport burglary spree

An incident which occurred on Aug. 16 was recorded by a home surveillance system on Rolling Drive. Police say the suspect unlawfully entered that home and an unlocked vehicle. He also attempted to enter a second vehicle, but it was locked.

Kingsport police say the same individual is believed to be involved in additional burglaries in the Aurawood Heights neighborhood, including locations on Packing House Road, Aurawood Drive and Joann Drive. Anyone with information about a potential suspect is asked to contact Kingsport Police Department detectives at (423) 229-9429 or Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.

Tips can also be submitted online and anonymously via the KPD’s “Citizen Feedback” forms: http://police.KingsportTN.gov/Citizen_Feedback

Kingsport police remind people to keep the doors to their residences, garages, utility sheds and vehicles locked at all times and to keep items of value out of plain view. Authorities also say that all suspicious or criminal activity should be reported to law enforcement immediately, even if nothing is actually stolen.