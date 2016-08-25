Clinch River Food Festival set for Saturday at Natural Tunnel

The event, which is set for 5 p.m. Saturday at the park’s Cove Ridge Center, will be a dinner to showcase items that have been raised or produced on Scott County farms. The meal will include lamb, pork and a variety of vegetables.

The cost is $25 per plate.

Megan Krager, the park’s education specialist, said the event, sponsored by Natural Tunnel State Park, the Scott County Master Gardeners and the Scott County Extension Office, is designed to introduce folks in the community to new items they may have not considered growing in their own gardens.

“It will give individuals a better idea of what's available, what can be purchased, who you can purchase stuff from and how you can prepare these particular items in a quick, simple, affordable manner,” said Krager.

To kick the evening off, Krager said tomato aficionados can put their taste buds to the test during a tasting of more than 15 heirloom varieties.

Some of the corn, squash and peppers that will be used in Saturday’s dinner will come from Natural Tunnel’s own Jane Livingston Brown community garden.

During the event, Krager said, Scott County Extension Agent Scott Jerrell will be on hand to explain what is being served.

“He’ll talk about what went into each dish, who donated the fruit or vegetables for it, where individuals can purchase such items and what was used to infuse the particular flavors in that dish,” she said. “I don’t want to give too much away, but we’ll have some locally grown mushrooms, a tomato bisque, lamb and ham. This will be a seven-course meal, including dessert, for just $25, and you don’t have to worry about any by-products or MSG in anything you will be served.”

Reservations are required and can be made by calling (276) 452-2772.