Scott agency in need of volunteers and donations for food and personal hygiene drive

The drive will be held as a part of the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance.

That event is the culmination of an effort originally launched in 2002 by 9/11 family members and support groups who worked to establish the charitable service day as a forward-looking way to honor the sacrifice of those who were lost and those who united in response to the tragedy.

Volunteers will be set up at Price Less Foods in Weber City from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10; Monday, Sept. 12; and Tuesday, Sept. 13. Volunteers will not be set up on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Karen Davidson, AppCAA’s community services coordinator, said all food donations will be given to Meals of Love.

“Meals of Love delivers nutritious, hot meals to elderly and disabled shut-ins each week in Scott County,” said Davidson.

The food items most needed are peas, pinto beans, green beans, canned potatoes, carrots, kraut, greens, cooking oil and spray oil.

In addition to the food items, AppCAA will also collect personal hygiene items such as shampoo, laundry detergent, dish detergent, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant and toilet paper.

These items will be used for AppCA’s program that provides hygiene supplies to families in need once a month.

“We want to do our part to, not only help our community, but also so that we don’t forget 9/11. We want to honor and remember those who lost their lives that day while making a positive impact on our community. Each year that we’ve done this, we’ve had great success in helping out Meals of Love,” Davidson said.

In addition to volunteers, canned food and personal hygiene items, AppCAA also welcomes monetary donations.

For more information on ways you can help, or to sign up to volunteer for AppCAA’s 9/11 Food and Hygiene Drive, call (276) 452-2441 or visit the event’s Facebook page.

AppCAA, located at 175 Military Lane in Gate City and formerly known as RADA, has served the needs of low- to moderate-income individuals in Lee, Scott and Wise counties as well as the city of Norton since 1965.