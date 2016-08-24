Man complains to cops about drug dealer's collection tactics

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 20

A man entered a Bluff City convenience store, grabbed a hamburger, soda and pack of cigarettes, then walked out. When police responded to the theft, they found the suspect sitting on the curb. He had finished eating and had also smoked several cigarettes. He told a deputy that he “wanted to go to jail.” He was arrested.

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 19

A Rogersville man claimed that after he had a female visitor at his residence, he awoke to find his cell phone, cash and CDs missing. He suspected that to steal his property, the woman “purposely drugged” him.

Kingsport Police Department

Aug. 19

An officer responded to a possible domestic disturbance where a man had “apparently consumed an alcoholic beverage.” As police were at the location on standby — to discourage the man from driving — he emerged from the house and began yelling profanities at a neighbor. After “trying to incite” the other male to fight, the suspect was arrested for intimidation and disorderly conduct. En route to jail, he intentionally and repeatedly banged his head against the patrol car’s window.

Aug. 20

In an altercation at Walmart on Fort Henry Drive, a man punched his adult son outside the tire center and grabbed his daughter-in-law by the hair. The victims claimed he also pulled a knife and tried to stab them, which was verified by a review of surveillance footage. Prior to the arrival of police, store employees had broken up the fight. The suspect, 64, was arrested for aggravated domestic assault. No motive is cited in a police report.

Aug. 21

Shortly before 9 a.m., a Buick stolen in Sullivan County was spotted at a Memorial Boulevard gas station. When an officer approached, a male driver quickly accelerated away and fled on Center Street, hitting 70 mph and “passing other vehicles on the wrong side of the road.” The officer lost visual contact, but a bystander on North Eastman Road motioned toward Berry Street. Police then found a woman inside the vehicle. She stated that the male suspect bailed and ran down an alley. Officers set up a perimeter and located him hiding inside a van. He was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of stolen property and reckless driving. He also netted his third offense of driving on a revoked license.

Aug. 23

— A woman told police that a male neighbor had been exposing himself “for the past four months,” along with offering her money for sex. The incidents reportedly occurred while she was coming and going from her apartment and as he stood on his front porch. She declined to pursue charges at this time.

— A man called police about another individual who had “fronted him” Oxycontin more than six months ago, with the understanding that he would pay for the drugs at a later date. He had failed to do so, by his own admission, so now the dealer is is harassing him and “needs to be stopped.” In one incident, the man owed money had maneuvered his vehicle in front of the complainant’s on Gibson Mill Road, then waved a gun in a “threatening manner.” The amount of money owed was listed in a report as $750. No charges were immediately filed.