Hawkins animal shelter staff: Puppies will suffer most from proposed $6,000 funding cut

ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County’s proposed $6,000 funding cut from the Hawkins County Humane Society in this year’s budget won’t eliminate the county’s revenue deficit of more than $2 million.

But HCHS staff said that funding cut may result in the deaths of untold numbers of puppies due to the shelter being unable to afford to buy vaccinations.

On Monday the Hawkins County Commission held a workshop to discuss its proposed 2016-17 budget one last time before it comes up for a vote Aug. 29.

Earlier this year the Budget Committee voted to cut HCHS’s annual contribution from $23,000 to $17,000.

Commissioner Danny Alvis, who is a former member of the HCHS board of directors, asked the budget committee to recommend putting the shelter’s $6,000 back in the county budget.

“That might mean the difference between those people staying open and closing next year,” Alvis said.

He added, “I don’t think any charitable organizations have gotten any (county) money that didn’t need it, so I don’t know about cutting any of those. That’s just a small drop in a big bucket.”

Alvis asked Sheriff Ronnie Lawson to tell the commission how much help the HCHS provides his office.

“They’re an asset to my office,” Lawson said. “They take a lot of animals. Like one residence has 30 dogs. They’re good about taking care of them.”

Budget Committee member Shane Bailey asked for a motion to eliminate the $6,000 cut, but no motion was made.

As of Tuesday, the HCHS was housing 102 cats and 50 dogs.

Last year the HCHS went $3,000 over its $82,500 budget, but a member of its board of directors contributed the money needed to complete the year in the black.

Manager Sandy Behnke said that starting out the 2016-17 fiscal year with an additional $6,000 deficit is going to be hard to overcome.

“The budget cut is going to affect us deeply,” Behnke said. “I don’t think we’ll be able to stay open.”

She added,” I’m sure by January we’ll know if we can remain open or not. We’ve cut hours. Our employees are making minimum wage. There’s nothing else (to cut). Everything else is donated.”

Behnke noted that the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen has agreed to increase its contribution this year from $3,500 to $6,000.

“They were actually appalled that the county is not willing to step up for the animals,” Behnke said.

HCHS assistant manager Julie Baker said she’s concerned about having enough money this year for puppy vaccinations.

“Our $6,000 is not going to solve their deficit,” Baker said. “The consequence of that is we’re not able to vaccinate. The puppies are going to get parvo. So they will die from parvo. It’s a miserable, horrible death. That’s the choice that the county made. A 2 percent raise (for county employees) or these dogs are going to die a miserable death because we don’t have the basic funding for their vaccinations.”