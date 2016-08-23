Red Cross seeks local volunteers, donations for Louisiana flood relief effort

When the nonprofit, nongovernmental agency sends volunteers to help in such efforts, they are deployed for two-week periods. So those who left Kingsport on Aug. 14 bound for the area around Baton Rouge will return Sunday as a second group of local volunteers heads south to relieve them.

Glenda Bobalik, the agency’s executive director, said that considering the scope of the flooding, it is likely that several more such two-week turnovers will occur in the weeks ahead. She described the flooding as the worst natural disaster to happen in the U.S. since 2012.

To prepare would-be volunteers for deployment now to the crisis in Louisiana or to help with the agency’s year-round response to local disasters, the American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee is offering a series of classes this week.

Bobalik said no special skill set is required to become a volunteer.

“All you need to be helpful is to want to help,” Bobalik said Tuesday, noting that local volunteers already in Louisiana are providing a wide variety of assistance — from heading up tech support for the organization’s onsite computer needs to simply delivering prepared meals to those in distress. Volunteers also spend a lot of time taking information and filling out paperwork with and for the flood’s victims.

“Really, a lot of what you are doing is just listening to them,” Bobalik said. “They need to know someone is there to help and to listen.”

Unlike other large-scale natural disasters in the nation in recent years, the flooding in Louisiana did not get an advance buildup to lead the general public elsewhere to expect such a level of destruction. It was not caused by a hurricane, for example, which might have been forecast and tracked by national media for days ahead of time. And it did not occur along a coastal area.

“People really haven’t gotten a vision of the scope of it,” Bobalik said. “Partially because it wasn’t a hurricane. But the damage in Louisiana is as large as anything we’ve had since 2012. And it’s not on the coast. It’s inland, up around Baton Rouge.”

In other words, those residents are not used to the threat of flooding.

“I think what brought it home to me ... they had done all this about it rained 24 inches in one day, but that didn’t really do it for me,” Bobalik said. “The thing that finally made me understand the scope of it is that there is a parish east of Baton Rouge that 75 percent of the homes in that parish, which to us would be a county, were destroyed. I got to thinking about that in terms of our community. And it’s just unbelievable, just unbelievable.”

The American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee also will be providing cleanup materials to those affected by the flooding, such as shovels, but volunteers try to purchase those items as close to the damaged area as possible to help restart the local economy, Bobalik said, noting that after a disaster of this magnitude 40 percent of small businesses in the damaged area fail to reopen.

The following upcoming training sessions will be held at the Northeast Tennessee Chapter office, located at 660 Eastern Star Road in Kingsport. Preregistration is not required.

Wednesday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Disaster Services Overview; Logistics; Logistics Simulation; Deployment Fundamentals.

Thursday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Disaster Services Overview; Shelter Fundamentals; Shelter Simulation; Deployment Fundamentals.

Friday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Disaster Services Overview; Feeding Fundamentals; Emergency Relief Vehicle (ERV) — Ready Set Roll; Deployment Fundamentals.

Saturday, Aug. 27: Emergency Relief Vehicle (ERV) — Driving (by appointment).

Monday, Aug. 29, 5:30 p.m.: Virtual Casework (current volunteers).

“Initial reports indicate responding to this disaster could cost at least $30 million,” Bobalik said in a press release late last week. “The Red Cross depends on the generosity of the public to support our work. We urgently need people to join us in supporting Louisiana by making a financial donation today as well as to consider volunteering to help us provide relief on the ground.”

Donations may be made by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word LAFLOODS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters. Checks may also be mailed to The American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee, 660 Eastern Star Rd., Kingsport, TN, 37663, with a notation that the donation is for Louisiana flood relief.

“The Red Cross honors the designation of any donor,” Bobalik said. “So if you send us anything and it says it is for the Louisiana flood, then 100 percent of that will go to the Louisiana flood.”

Bobalik encouraged anyone interested in volunteering, but not traveling to far-off disasters, to come to the classes to become prepared to help out in local situations.