Kingsport businessman pleads guilty in drug conspiracy

On Monday, Raymond B. Mims, 54, and Bradley J. Hirst, 32, of Kentucky, appeared in Sullivan County criminal court. They pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy to possess more than 10 pounds of marijuana for sale or delivery and two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit assault.

Mims owns Check Cash Xpress locations on the John B. Dennis Highway, Fort Henry Drive and Lynn Garden Drive. He and Hirst were originally arrested by the Kingsport Police Department on April 28, 2014.

According to a KPD press release that was issued at the time, Mims had entrusted Hirst and another individual with $20,000, instructing that they travel to Houston and purchase marijuana. It would then be brought back to Sullivan County and redistributed at higher prices.

But the third accomplice claimed that he was robbed of the money and returned to Kingsport empty handed. Hirst and Mims then threatened to kill him, his wife and their juvenile daughter, according to Kingsport police. Prior to their Monday pleas, Mims and Hirst had been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

According to Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Gene Perrin, the cohort of Mims and Hirst originally fled Kingsport for fear of reprisal. It was a separate individual who contacted the KPD to express concerns for the safety of the third accomplice and his family, along with the possibility that a hit could be put in place.

According to the District Attorney's Office, KPD investigators later monitored conversations in which Mims instructed the victim to regain his losses, through either cash or more marijuana.

According to Perrin, Mims told the victim that he "had a tail on him" and threatened that he "would not leave Kingsport." The victim and Mims arranged a drop location for Mims to pick up new drugs, but Mims backed out and tried to reach Hirst.

Unbeknownst to Mims, according to the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office, Hirst's cell phone was already held in KPD evidence. In approximately two hours, seven calls were made to Hirst's phone, with Mims leaving messages about the agreed pickup and his fears of being monitored by police.

Both Mims and Hirst are scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 2. Their most serious charge, the Class E felony of conspiracy to obtain more than 10 pounds of marijuana, is punishable with up to two years imprisonment and a $1,000 fine.

As for why a business owner would embark on such an endeavor as trafficking drugs from Texas, Perrin stated: "It's well known within the drug business that drugs such as marijuana can be purchased at considerably lower prices on a wholesale level in Texas and brought back to Sullivan County, where they are then marked up and sold for much higher prices or broken down into smaller amounts with considerable profit."