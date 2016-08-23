SCSO: Blountville man assaults elderly neighbor in home hospital bed

Records at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office state the incident occurred Saturday night. Joseph Kennedy, 54, of 341 Johnson Cemetery Road, was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Officers initially responded to the scene at 6:50 p.m. They found the victim, 85, suffering from “heavy blood loss,” according to police records. His statements to officers relayed how Kennedy reportedly entered his mobile home while intoxicated. Kennedy is alleged to have then “grabbed (the victim) by both arms and climbed on top of him in his hospital bed.”

Police believe that while grasping the victim, Kennedy “twisted the skin” off the elderly man’s arms. Authorities also believe that as the two wrestled on the bed, Kennedy scraped additional skin off the man’s legs with his shoes.

SCSO records state that the complainant relies on an oxygen tank to assist with his breathing. During the altercation, Kennedy allegedly stated that he was “in control now” and threatened to pinch the man’s nose, cutting off his air supply through tubes.

Kennedy fled after the incident, and officers were unable to locate him immediately. Based on evidence at the scene and the victim’s injuries, police obtained a warrant for Kennedy’s arrest for aggravated assault.

On Sunday, Kennedy was taken into custody at the sheriff’s office and booked into the Sullivan County Jail. Police allegedly located marijuana in his possession prior to booking, prompting an additional charge of introduction of drugs into a penal institution.

A report on the attack makes no reference to a possible motive. As of Tuesday, police were continuing to investigate the incident.

A check of SCSO records shows that police have responded to the victim’s home at least twice since April, with both being due to thefts from the residence. One report notes that Kennedy knew where the stolen items had been located.