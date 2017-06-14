Author Mary Alice Monroe to visit Kingsport during book tour

Now, nearly two dozen published books later, Monroe is preparing to promote her latest novel on a cross-country book tour, which will include a stop in Kingsport.

“I think this is my third or fourth time now that I’m coming back,” Monroe said. “I’ve developed a home feeling there. It’s just become a very warm, welcoming environment for me.”

Monroe said her connection to Kingsport spans back to the early 2000s, when she met Leigh Anne Hoover of the Literacy Council of Kingsport. Hoover came to one of Monroe’s book signings for her novel, “The Beach House,” and the two soon became close friends.

Over the course of several years, the two women discussed the possibility of Monroe coming to Kingsport. That dream finally came to fruition in 2012, when Monroe visited Kingsport for a fundraising event for the Literacy Council.

While in Kingsport, Monroe received a special gift from then-Kingsport Mayor Dennis Phillips for her efforts in promoting literacy.

“With the power of her connections and her enthusiasm, (Hoover) brought me to a really wonderful event where I was given the keys to the city,” Monroe said. “That was the first and only time that’s ever happened, and it’s in a place of honor in my home.”

Monroe will return to Kingsport on June 29 for “Monroe at the Mansion,” a literary luncheon fundraiser that will be held at Allandale Mansion. She will be promoting her newest novel, “Beach House for Rent,” which will hit shelves on June 20.

The novel follows 50-year-old Cara Rutledge and 26-year-old Heather Wyatt, who meet when Heather rents Cara’s quaint beach house for the summer. While Cara questions where her life is headed, Heather battles social anxiety, which keeps her indoors.

Monroe weaves together the stories of these women with a topic that is close to her heart: shore birds.

“What shocked me, and most people are not aware of, is that 70 percent of the population of our shore birds has declined since the 1970s,” Monroe said. “So imagine going to the beach without the geese playing tag with the waves or the pelicans flying overhead. Most people would be horrified to think of that kind of a world.”

As someone who has always been passionate about environmental issues, Monroe said she hopes her books will inspire others to take action.

“It’s emotion that’s the hook, and once the readers become emotionally attached to the species, I have found that they say, ‘What can I do to help? How can I make a difference?’” Monroe said. “That’s what my books tend to show is that they can make a difference in their own lives or to their favorite beach. They can make a difference in their own backyard.”

Though “Beach House for Rent” is a standalone novel, meaning that it can be read on its own, it serves as the conclusion of Monroe’s popular “Beach House” series, which includes “The Beach House,” “Beach House Memories” and “Swimming Lessons.”

A film adaptation of Monroe’s first “Beach House” novel, “The Beach House,” will soon premiere on the Hallmark Channel. Cara, the main character, will be portrayed by three-time Golden Globe® nominee Andie MacDowell.

To promote her new novel, Monroe will make 33 different stops in 11 states across the country during her upcoming book tour, which begins June 15.

She will visit Kingsport on June 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Allandale Mansion. Tickets are $45, which includes lunch and a copy of the new release. Lunch-only tickets are $35. Tickets are limited, and reservations are required.

Monroe said she is looking forward to meeting new people and seeing some familiar faces during her Kingsport visit.

“It’s perfect to round out this series in Kingsport,” Monroe said. “I feel like I’ll touch bases with all the people who have loved this series and are waiting for the conclusion.”

To purchase tickets, visit www.literacycouncilofkingsport.org and click on “Monroe at the Mansion.” For more information about Monroe, visit maryalicemonroe.com.