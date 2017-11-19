Sex offender arrested for visiting girlfriend's child's school

ROGERSVILLE — Convicted sex offender Troy Lee Hamilton was arrested Tuesday at his girlfriend’s home for allegedly visiting Joseph Rogers Primary School in violation of the terms of his supervision.

Hamilton, 37, was convicted of sexual battery in 2003.

HCSO Detective Don Mitchell received a complaint last month that Hamilton had been on the grounds of the school, which his girlfriend’s child attends, and that he was listed as “stepparent” on the school’s emergency contact sheet.

Teachers stated they had seen him at the school on Oct. 17.

The girlfriend reportedly told Mitchell that she and Hamilton aren’t married, but that he had been staying at her residence at 1606 Old Route 70-S near Rogersville.

Aside from staying away from schools, the conditions of Hamilton’s sex offender status require him to notify law enforcement within 48 hours any time he moves.

His most recent reported address was on Strahl Drive in Rogersville this past March.

Hamilton was arrested on two counts of violation of the sex offender registry.

He was arraigned in Sessions Court, where his bond was set at $1,000 and a Dec. 4 court date was scheduled.