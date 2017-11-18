Assault victim rushed into surgery to save his foot

ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man who allegedly beat his mother-in-law’s boyfriend so badly that the victim required emergency surgery to save his foot was arraigned Monday on one county of aggravated assault.

The incident occurred on Nov. 9 shortly before 11 p.m. at the residence of Martha Head on Holston Terrace Drive near Rogersville.

Head told HCSO Deputy Reba Matthews that her son-in-law William “Brandon” Bass and daughter Marquetta Lorisa Ann Bass came to the residence that night and were arguing.

Head’s boyfriend, Charles Ray Durham, had been asleep and was awakened by the argument. Head stated that Durham came into the living room to defuse the situation and became involved in a “heated argument” with Brandon Bass.

“Martha Head stated that Brandon started punching Mr. Durham with his fist and wouldn’t stop,” Matthews stated in her report. “The fight escalated and continued outside the residence. Mr. Durham stated he crawled back inside the residence due to his injuries.”

Matthews reportedly observed Durham to have a broken right leg or ankle bone protruding from the skin as well as a large laceration on his cheekbone and blood coming from his mouth.

Durham was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center, where Matthews was reportedly informed that he had no pulse in his foot and had to be rushed into emergency surgery.

Brandon Bass, 28, 645 Cold Springs Road, Surgoinsville, was arrested a short time later at the Church Hill Inn. Matthews stated she saw no injuries on Bass.

As of Friday, Bass remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on $7,500 bond pending a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 29. He was also served with an order to have no contact with the victim if he is released.

Aggravated assault is a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years.

Marquetta Bass, 23, was arrested Tuesday on a Recovery Court sanction. She is currently on probation for a drug possession charge from last year.