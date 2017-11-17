Photos of students spur arrest of South teacher

BLOUNTVILLE — A Kingsport teacher has been arrested for allegedly taking inappropriate photos and videos of students at his school.

Estuardo Rivera was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury on Tuesday, and according to the district attorney’s office was arrested on Friday. An investigation was launched last week at Sullivan South High School, where Rivera has been employed since the fall of 2015 as a Spanish teacher.

Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski tells the Times-News that Rivera is currently on unpaid administrative leave. He also previously served as a teacher for ETSU’s Upward Bound summer program.

According to Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney William Harper, students found an inappropriate photo on Rivera's iPad at school, then brought it to the attention of administrators. Through a subsequent investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, 11 additional photos and/or videos were allegedly discovered.

Rivera is charged with 12 counts of unlawful photographing in violation of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. As of Friday afternoon he was held on $10,000 bond.

The students were not nude in the photos or videos, according to prosecutors. Rivera's charges, as defined by Tennessee law, state the images would embarrass an ordinary person who was in them, and were taken for the purpose of sexual arousal or gratification.

An investigation is continuing with additional charges pending.