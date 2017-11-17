Device in Hawkins mailbox draws response from KPD Bomb Squad

ROGERSVILLE — The Kingsport Bomb Squad responded to a residence near Rogersville Monday afternoon after a man found a device that appeared to be an explosive in his mailbox.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jesse Williams responded to a report of a possible explosive device at the residence of Mike Barns on Ebbing and Flowing Springs Road just east of Rogersville.

Barns said that he had found the device under his mail in his mailbox. The mail carrier was interviewed and stated that the device wasn’t in Barns’ mailbox when she delivered the mail.

The device was described as a metal object wrapped in electric tape with nails or wire secured to one side and what appeared to be a fuse on the other side.

Williams contacted HCSO Lt. Greg Larkin, who then got in touch with the Kingsport Police Department’s Bomb Squad.

The object was removed from the mailbox by the Bomb Squad and destroyed. Neither the KPD nor the HCSO could verify whether it was an actual explosive.

Barns told police he hadn’t had any problems with anyone, nor had he received any threats.

HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen said the incident was likely a prank, but law enforcement will always assume the threat is real.

All reports and evidence related to the incident were forwarded to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Allen added.