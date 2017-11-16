No shortage of tragedy recently on Hawkins County's stretch of 11-W

This list might not be complete, but here is a summary of the serious and/or fatal crashes that have occurred on Highway 11-W in Hawkins County in the past two years.

* On Nov. 20, 2015, the driver of a small pickup was flown via Wings Air Rescue to Holston Valley Medical Center after flipping over a guardrail and down a steep embankment at the W. Main Boulevard intersection in Church Hill.

* On Dec. 13, 2015, a woman who was riding on a mule-drawn wagon in Rogersville was killed when a pickup struck the wagon from behind near the intersection of Brooks Landing Circle.

* On May 31, 2016, a Rogersville woman was killed when an alleged drunk driver crossed the center line on the west end of Rogersville and struck her vehicle head-on.

* On June 19, 2016, a Hawkins County man was killed when the vehicle in which he was riding reportedly pulled from Arrowhead Drive in Rogersville into the path of another vehicle, resulting in a rear-end collision.

* On Dec. 21, 2016, a Church Hill man was killed as a result of being struck by a vehicle while he was trying to cross the highway in Mount Carmel.

* On April 11 2017, a Hawkins County man was killed when a Chevy Blazer allegedly pulled into the path of a motorcycle.

* On June 12 2017, a Treadway man was killed when he drove into Cherokee Lake about eight miles west of Rogersville.

* On June 25, 2017, eight people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred when an elderly woman reportedly pulled out in front of a van in Mooresburg.

* On July 16 a Georgia woman was killed in a head-on crash that occurred while her son was driving the wrong way in an eastbound lane of Highway 11-W near the Church Hill Shopping Center.

* On Sept. 11 a Kingsport man was killed when he was knocked off his motorcycle by a deer crossing 11-W just west of the 11-W intersection, and struck by a tractor trailer.

* On Sept. 25 a Hawkins County woman was critically injured after the van she was driving veered off Highway 11-W and down an embankment at the intersection of West Main Boulevard in Church Hill, resulting in her ejection from the vehicle.

* On Oct. 17 a car pulled out of Reno Street in Rogersville into the path of an eastbound SUV, resulting in one seriously injured patient being transported to the Holston Valley Medical Center via helicopter rescue.

* On Oct. 19 a Rogersville man was killed when he pulled out onto 11-W into the path of an oncoming tractor trailer from W. Main Street.

* On. Oct. 20 a Rogersville man was killed and three others were injured when the car he was riding in as a passenger was traveling in the wrong lane of 11-w and struck an oncoming Ford Ranger head-on in the Mooresburg community west of Rogersville.

