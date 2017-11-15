Jury convicts inmate in assault of corrections officer

WISE — An inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap has been convicted of assault and battery of a corrections officer following a two day jury trial in Wise County Circuit Court.

Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney on Wednesday said the jury returned its verdict on Christopher R. Piggott on Tuesday evening, recommending a sentence of 18 months.

Slemp said on April 10, 2016 correction officers observed Piggott exhibiting disruptive behavior. When approached by officers, Slemp said Piggott punched Officer Randy Boyd with a closed fist to the face and bit one of Boyd's fingers.

"No job is more dangerous or more thankless than that of a corrections officer. These brave men and women work long hours in tough and stressful conditions," Slemp said.

"Their role in keeping our community safe is vital and so important. My office will continue to aggressively prosecute crimes against all law enforcement officers. We want to thank the corrections officers involved in this matter for their public service and assistance in the prosecution of this case."

Piggott has been serving multiple convictions in 2007 from the circuit courts of Williamsburg/James City County and Newport News, including attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, assault of a law enforcement officer, felony eluding police, felony damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, hit and run with injury, robbery, and abduction. Slemp said Piggott has a long criminal history that predates the 2007 convictions as well.

A formal sentencing hearing on the corrections officer assault conviction is scheduled for Feb. 5.