Shooting neighbors' vehicle nets felony arrest in Blountville

Kingsport Police Department

Nov. 13

A couple were stopped while shoplifting over $100 in merchandise at Target. After being arrested by police — and being advised they were banned from the store — the male suspect made several veiled threats against a loss prevention officer: "Oh, I'll be back ... that skinny (expletive), I can't wait to get back." He was additionally charged with retaliation for past actions.

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

Nov. 11

For the sixth time in 24 hours, a Bulls Gap man alerted dispatch to "six individuals breaking in and assaulting a woman." After once again visiting the residence to find no truth to the claims, the caller was arrested for filing a false report. No possible motive for his actions was listed.

A man called police after an altercation with his wife and displayed scratches she had left on his face. Though she denied knowing how he was injured, she was arrested for assault, while a report notes both had been drinking. According to the victim, the entire incident was ignited by her "giving his dog a bath in the tub."

Rogersville Police Department

Nov 9

At a crash on West Main Street, officers found a vehicle had left the roadway, traveled through several residential yards and smashed into a fence at Holston Electric. The driver claimed he had wrecked because his brakes failed, while a check of his information revealed his license was revoked. He was arrested on that charge, along with failure to have insurance and violation of registration.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Nov. 9

When a deputy responded to a disturbance in Sullivan Gardens, witnesses advised a drunk neighbor had been driving his pickup in his own yard, then recklessly down the road and through area fields. The suspect, located back at his home, denied leaving his property, but several items from his truck were strewn about the street: bags of mulch, a spare tire, tire iron, piece of mail to his address. After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, he was arrested for DUI then became "abusive towards officers and the public." He was additionally charged with disorderly conduct, along with vandalism. Once placed in the back of a patrol car, he kicked out the passenger side window.

Nov. 13

Blountville residents alerted police to a neighbor who was "again" firing a gun toward their home. A responding deputy found their SUV had been shot "multiple times" while it was parked below a bedroom where they were sleeping. Questioning of the suspect detected an odor of alcohol and found him to be "somewhat intoxicated." He denied firing a gun or drinking — though on the latter, he offered, "maybe the dog has." The man, who has recent arrests for similar incidents, was jailed again, this time for reckless endangerment and vandalism.